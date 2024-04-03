Suspect stealing gas arrested in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH - Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) apprehended the cul­prit stealing gas through un­derground clamps in Sindh’s Nawabshah, officials said on Tuesday. According to de­tails, the Customer Relations Department’s Anti-Gas Theft Team raided Nawabshah Bhangwar Colony, where the culprit stealing gas di­rectly through underground clamps was caught. Officials of the SSGC stated that the culprit was selling gas stolen worth millions of rupees to domestic consumers. SSGC stated that gas supply to 10 houses connected to four direct clamps was discon­nected; strict monitoring of the area will continue to pre­vent gas theft in the future. Last month, Interior Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi directed to launch massive crackdown against electricity and gas theft across the country. Pre­siding over a meeting in Is­lamabad, he gave this special task to FIA and also consti­tuted special teams against electricity and gas theft. He also directed to take legal ac­tion against people involved in power and gas theft.