Tackling blasphemy

The recent incident in Lahore’s Ichra Bazaar, where a young woman became the target of dan­gerous accusations of blasphemy simply for wearing attire featuring Arabic calligraphy, is really disheart­ening, shameful, and condemnable.

It was gravely misinterpreted by some as religious verses, though the Arabic words written on her dress simply meant ‘beautiful.’ Such misinterpretations and accu­sations of blasphemy not only en­danger innocent lives but also tar­nish the image of Islam and the country on the international stage.

It is crucial to recognise that Is­lam, a religion of peace and toler­ance, does not permit such actions. The accusations of blasphemy not only violate the principles of Islam but also contribute to the perpet­uation of fear and discrimination within society.

Furthermore, these incidents have far-reaching consequences beyond the country’s borders, pro­viding an opportunity for those in Western countries who seek to mock and denigrate Islam.

According to official reports, at least 85 people have been mur­dered in Pakistan based on blas­phemy allegations since 1990. This alarming figure underscores the urgent need for reforms in Pakistan’s blasphemy laws and a concerted effort to educate the public about the true teachings of Islam concerning tolerance and compassion.

In addition, it is imperative for the government to take decisive ac­tion to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future by adopt­ing rigorous punishment laws for those charging blasphemy accu­sations to others, ensuring due process and fair trials for those accused of blasphemy, and promot­ing religious tolerance and under­standing within society.

Failure to address this issue will not only tarnish the image of Is­lam and our country abroad but also undermine the very fabric of our society. We cannot afford to al­low such injustices to continue un­checked. It is time for the govern­ment and society as a whole to take decisive action to prevent such in­cidents from occurring and to pro­mote a more inclusive and tolerant society for all its citizens.

G. AKBAR PALIJO,

Larkana.