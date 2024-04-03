Tackling blasphemy

The recent incident in Lahore’s Ichra Bazaar, where a young woman became the target of dangerous accusations of blasphemy simply for wearing attire featuring Arabic calligraphy, is really disheartening, shameful, and condemnable.
It was gravely misinterpreted by some as religious verses, though the Arabic words written on her dress simply meant ‘beautiful.’ Such misinterpretations and accusations of blasphemy not only endanger innocent lives but also tarnish the image of Islam and the country on the international stage.
It is crucial to recognise that Islam, a religion of peace and tolerance, does not permit such actions. The accusations of blasphemy not only violate the principles of Islam but also contribute to the perpetuation of fear and discrimination within society.
Furthermore, these incidents have far-reaching consequences beyond the country’s borders, providing an opportunity for those in Western countries who seek to mock and denigrate Islam.
According to official reports, at least 85 people have been murdered in Pakistan based on blasphemy allegations since 1990. This alarming figure underscores the urgent need for reforms in Pakistan’s blasphemy laws and a concerted effort to educate the public about the true teachings of Islam concerning tolerance and compassion.
In addition, it is imperative for the government to take decisive action to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future by adopting rigorous punishment laws for those charging blasphemy accusations to others, ensuring due process and fair trials for those accused of blasphemy, and promoting religious tolerance and understanding within society.
Failure to address this issue will not only tarnish the image of Islam and our country abroad but also undermine the very fabric of our society. We cannot afford to allow such injustices to continue unchecked. It is time for the government and society as a whole to take decisive action to prevent such incidents from occurring and to promote a more inclusive and tolerant society for all its citizens.
G. AKBAR PALIJO,
Larkana.