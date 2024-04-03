Tamasha brings free HD livestreaming of Pak vs New Zealand T20I series

LAHORE - Tamasha, Pakistan’s largest home­grown OTT platform, in partner­ship with Trans International, Pakistan’s largest sports business group, has secured the digital broadcasting rights for the forth­coming Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series. Set to take place from April 18 to 27, with fixtures sched­uled in Rawalpindi and Lahore, the five-match series guarantees thrilling cricket entertainment for enthusiasts, with three games slated for Rawalpindi on April 18, 20, and 21, and two matches in La­hore on April 25 and 27.

What makes the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series more worth watching is the recent changes that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made to fortify the national cricket team, reinstat­ing Babar Azam as captain. Nota­bly, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim have rescinded their retire­ment to rejoin the squad, enhanc­ing its strength. Pakistan’s poten­tial pace attack for the T20I World Cup could comprise Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, and Aamer Jamal. This series serves as a crucial opportunity for Paki­stan to refine their strategies and squad lineup for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2024 in June. “We are thrilled to announce the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series on Tamasha, tapping into Pakistanis’ enduring passion for cricket,” said Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer at Jazz. “As the digital landscape evolves, Tamasha has emerged as the ul­timate destination for entertain­ment, consistently delivering content that resonates with our audience’s preferences. We are committed to providing an un­paralleled viewing experience, ce­menting Tamasha’s position as the go-to platform for digital enter­tainment in Pakistan,” he added.

Trans Group COO, Rao Usman Hashim Khan commented, “Trans Group in partnership with Tama­sha is proud to have acquired the PCB bilateral live-streaming rights for the upcoming series. As Pakistan’s largest sports business group, Trans Group has always stood behind Pakistan Cricket and worked in association with the PCB to enhance the commercial potential of all its rights. Trans Group sees great potential in the local digital rights space and this aggressive acquisition is a testa­ment to that. We hope to keep building on this vertical moving forward.” Tamasha is the fan-favor­ite go-to platform when it comes to live streaming of top sports events. Previously, Pakistani users en­joyed watching the T20 World Cup (2022), FIFA World Cup (2022), Asia Cup 2023, ICC World Cup 2023, and HBL PSL seasons 8 and 9 (2023 and 2024) on Tamasha.