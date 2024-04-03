TDAP for developing sustainable shrimp export industry

KARACHI - The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with key stakeholders in the aquaculture industry, hosted a highly informative webinar titled “Developing Shrimp Export Potential in Pakistan”. The event aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the enabling environment for shrimp farming, the export potential of shrimp, and the future prospects of shrimp farming in Pakistan.
Distinguished experts and thought leaders shared valuable insights during the webinar sessions. Mozzam Khan, former DG Marine Fisheries Department and ex-CEO of Fisheries Development Board, delivered an enlightening presentation on the enabling environment required for the growth of shrimp exports from Pakistan. His in-depth analysis delved into the regulatory framework, infrastructure development, and policy interventions necessary to facilitate and promote shrimp farming activities across the country.
Deputy Director of Marine Fisheries Department, Haseeb Awan, captivated participants with his exploration of the vast potential of shrimp exports from Pakistan. Drawing upon his extensive experience in the field, Awan underscored the significant opportunities available for stakeholders to leverage Pakistan’s abundant marine resources and strategic geographical location to tap into the global shrimp market.
Feisal Iftikhar, an esteemed expert on aquaculture and former CEO of Fisheries Development Board, provided valuable insights into the future prospects of shrimp farming and export opportunities. Participants gained valuable insights into potential challenges and innovative solutions to drive sustainable growth in the sector.
Additionally, the webinar featured a talk by the Director General of the Agro-food Division of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan. He highlighted TDAP’s commitment to bringing stakeholders together to develop a sustainable shrimp export industry. He emphasized TDAP’s willingness to provide resources and support to unleash the untapped potential of shrimp farming in Pakistan, ensuring the sector’s growth and competitiveness in the global market.
Participants were briefed on the revision of rules under the “Pakistan Fish Inspection and Quality Control Act 1997” and the development of a National Residue Control Plan (NRCP), essential prerequisites for the export of aquaculture-based products.