Traders applaud finance minister’s commitment to economic policy for sustainable growth

KARACHI - Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Tuesday, lauded endeavour of Federal Fi­nance Minster Muhammad Aurangzeb for fram­ing a 3-year economic policy and reaffirmed its commitment to support government initiatives aimed at sustainable growth.

President KATI, Johar Qandhari, in a statement issued here, said that finance minister’s announce­ment regarding economic policy has been warmly welcomed by the business community, particularly KATI, which has long advocated for devising a com­prehensive economic strategy to attract long-term investment in the country. Qandhari emphasised the importance of implementing reforms within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), expanding the tax net and fostering industrial growth to pro­pel Pakistan towards fast track development.