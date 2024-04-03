Wednesday, April 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Traders applaud finance minister’s commitment to economic policy for sustainable growth

Our Staff Reporter
April 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Tuesday, lauded endeavour of Federal Fi­nance Minster Muhammad Aurangzeb for fram­ing a 3-year economic policy and reaffirmed its commitment to support government initiatives aimed at sustainable growth. 

President KATI, Johar Qandhari, in a statement issued here, said that finance minister’s announce­ment regarding economic policy has been warmly welcomed by the business community, particularly KATI, which has long advocated for devising a com­prehensive economic strategy to attract long-term investment in the country. Qandhari emphasised the importance of implementing reforms within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), expanding the tax net and fostering industrial growth to pro­pel Pakistan towards fast track development.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1712095740.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024