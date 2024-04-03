Traders applaud finance minister’s commitment to economic policy for sustainable growth

KARACHI - Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Tuesday, lauded endeavour of Federal Finance Minster Muhammad Aurangzeb for framing a 3-year economic policy and reaffirmed its commitment to support government initiatives aimed at sustainable growth.
President KATI, Johar Qandhari, in a statement issued here, said that finance minister’s announcement regarding economic policy has been warmly welcomed by the business community, particularly KATI, which has long advocated for devising a comprehensive economic strategy to attract long-term investment in the country. Qandhari emphasised the importance of implementing reforms within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), expanding the tax net and fostering industrial growth to propel Pakistan towards fast track development.