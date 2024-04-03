Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence to reprise roles in Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Agencies
April 03, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES   -   Sony Pictures recently released the trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Marking as the popular action-comedy’s fourth installment, the franchise debuted with its first release in 1995. The two actors joined forces as Miami PD detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. The story revolves around two detectives, who investigate an illegal drug trading in Miami. Although the first two films were directed by Michael Bay, the third installment Bad Boys for Life was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Notably, the directors are slated to return for the forthcoming installment of the Bad Boys’ franchise. According to Variety, the film is set to return with a star-studded cast, including Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Rhea Seehorn, and Joe Pantoliano.

Agencies

