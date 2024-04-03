World Day of Children’s Nervous Diseases observed in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Sumreen Akhtar, lecturer Government Degree College Special Education Sargodha, Tuesday highlighted the challenges posed by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) on the occasion of the World Day of Children’s Nervous Diseases. Addressing an awareness seminar and walk, she said that ASD, a mental developmental disorder affecting speech, movements, and behaviors, has seen a significant rise in prevalence over the past two decades. Citing data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Sumereen noted that one in every 100 children globally is diagnosed with ASD, with a particularly rapid increase observed in some regions such as the United States, where one in 35 children is affected. While the exact causes of ASD remain unidentified, Dr. Sumereen pointed to several factors including genetic predisposition, advanced parental age, prenatal exposure to certain medications, and environmental influences. She highlighted the profound impact of ASD, noting that 40% of affected children struggle with speech, with many exhibiting delayed speech development until around 18 to 25 months of age.