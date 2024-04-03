World Day of Children’s Nervous Diseases observed in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Sumreen Akhtar, lecturer Government Degree Col­lege Special Education Sargodha, Tuesday high­lighted the challenges posed by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) on the occasion of the World Day of Children’s Nervous Diseases. Addressing an aware­ness seminar and walk, she said that ASD, a mental developmental disorder affecting speech, move­ments, and behaviors, has seen a significant rise in prevalence over the past two decades. Citing data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Su­mereen noted that one in every 100 children glob­ally is diagnosed with ASD, with a particularly rapid increase observed in some regions such as the Unit­ed States, where one in 35 children is affected. While the exact causes of ASD remain unidentified, Dr. Su­mereen pointed to several factors including genetic predisposition, advanced parental age, prenatal ex­posure to certain medications, and environmental influences. She highlighted the profound impact of ASD, noting that 40% of affected children struggle with speech, with many exhibiting delayed speech development until around 18 to 25 months of age.