137 police embraced martyrdom in KP in 2023

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Wednesday said that as many as 137 police personnel embraced martyrdom during the first seven months of the current year. According to a report issued here, 369 police officers and personnel were martyred from 1970 to 2006 and 1603 from 2007 to 2023. It said that 358 policemen and officers were martyred in Peshawar, 221 in Dera Ismail Khan, 211 in Bannu, 136 in Swat, 126 in Mardan, and 106 in Kohat. It is said that 209 police officials were martyred in the year 2009 and 137 during the first seven months of the current year. The martyred also included two Additional IGs and two DIGs as well.