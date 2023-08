PESHAWAR - A total of 14 cases of Congo reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the first 7 months of the current year.

According to a report issued by the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as many as four people died of Congo this year and among the dead people, 2 belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2 belong to Afghanistan.

The report said that nine patients infected with Congo have been recovered and in the last 24 hours, one patient recovered and was discharged from the hospital.