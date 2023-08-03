APCA rejects increase in petroleum prices

MARDAN - The All Pakistan Clerks’ Association (APCA) has vehemently rejected the recent increase in petroleum product prices and demanded that the government promptly reconsider its decision, which adversely affects the poor masses.

Aurangzeb Kashmiri, the central general secretary of the association, stated that the substantial hike in food and fuel prices has made life unbearable for employees, pushing some of them to the brink of suicide. He urged the government to implement a proportional increase in the salaries of government employees to mitigate their financial hardships.

Speaking to the media, Kashmiri criticized the current government for continuously raising electricity tariffs and petroleum prices, causing immense suffering to the common people and government employees alike. He stressed that the meagre salaries of government employees barely cover the cost of living, leading to widespread financial distress.