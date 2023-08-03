Thursday, August 03, 2023
Arts Council of Hyderabad to celebrate evening with Mustafa Qureshi on Aug 6

STAFF REPORT
August 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Arts Council of Hyderabad  to celebrate an evening with living legend Mustaf Qureshi here at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad on 6th August (Sunday). It was announced during the 2nd  meeting of the governing body of Arts Council of Hyderabad  chaired by  the President Dr. Ishaq Samjeo the other day. Dr Ishaq Samejo, on the occasion, gave briefing about the agreement signed with the Sindh Government and collective efforts for making Hyderabad a hub for literary and educational activities. He said that the Cultural Department has not only granted permission to the Arts Council of Hyderabad in writing to hold cultural activities in Mehran Arts Council but Culture Department,  Arts Council of Karachi and NAPA have also assured their cooperation in this regard.

STAFF REPORT

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1690954531.jpg

