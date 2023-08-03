Bajaur bombing toll reaches 65

KHAR - The death toll from the Bajaur bombing has risen to 63, with 123 injured people being treated at several hospitals, according to official sources.

Local residents and JUI-F sources, however, stated that the death toll had even crossed 75 so far. Also, officials from Rescue 1122 and the Tehsil Municipal Administration temporarily buried three victims whose identities could not be ascertained. Speaking to media persons, Dr Liaquat Ali, who serves as the Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khar, said that 65 persons had died so far as a result of the bombing at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl workers’ convention.

He went on to say that 43 bodies had been taken to the DHQ in Khar. He said that one person died at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, four at the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar, and two at the DHQ Hospital in Timergara, Lower Dir. Similarly, several more victims succumbed to injuries afterwards. Of the injured, he said 123 persons were still being treated at several hospitals.