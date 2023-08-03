BBISE Chairman appointed as head of Inter Boards Sports Committee Pakistan

QUETTA - Inter Board Coordination Commis­sion Islamabad has appointed Balochistan Board of Interme­diate and Secondary Education Chairman Ejaz Azeem Baloch as the head of Inter Board Sports Committee. He was nominated at the 176th session of IBCC, a two-day national meeting of education boards across the country which was held on July 13-14 in Quetta, said a notifica­tion issued here on Wednesday. According to the notification of the Inter-Board Coordination Commission, Ijaz Azeem Baloch has been appointed as the Chairman Inter-Board Sports Committee from 1st July 2023 to 30th June 2024. The IBCC has directed former Chairman Inter-Board Sports Commit­tee Dr. Saeeduddin to share the performance report, financial accounts, expenditure and in­come statements of his tenure with the newly elected Chair­man Secretariat and members.