Thursday, August 03, 2023
BBISE Chairman appointed as head of Inter Boards Sports Committee Pakistan

Staff Reporter
August 03, 2023
QUETTA   -   Inter Board Coordination Commis­sion Islamabad has appointed Balochistan Board of Interme­diate and Secondary Education Chairman Ejaz Azeem Baloch as the head of Inter Board Sports Committee. He was nominated at the 176th session of IBCC, a two-day national meeting of education boards across the country which was held on July 13-14 in Quetta, said a notifica­tion issued here on Wednesday. According to the notification of the Inter-Board Coordination Commission, Ijaz Azeem Baloch has been appointed as the Chairman Inter-Board Sports Committee from 1st July 2023 to 30th June 2024. The IBCC has directed former Chairman Inter-Board Sports Commit­tee Dr. Saeeduddin to share the performance report, financial accounts, expenditure and in­come statements of his tenure with the newly elected Chair­man Secretariat and members.

Staff Reporter

