BISP approves record Rs471b budget for current fiscal year

Benazir Income Support Programme has approved a record 471 billion rupees budget for the current fiscal year.

The approval was given at a meeting of the BISP Board, chaired by Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri, who is also chairman of Benazir Incom Support Programme.

Out of the total approved budget, 361.5 billion rupees will be spent on Benazir Kafaalat Programme, covering 9.3 million families, 32.27 billion rupees on Benazir Nashonuma Programme covering 1.5 million individuals, and 55.4 billion rupees on Benazir Taleemi Wazaif which would benefit 9.2 million children.

In addition, six billion rupees have been earmarked for Benazir Scholarships for Undergraduates.