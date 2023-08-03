Blasphemy accused declared innocent months after lynching

Peshawar - At a rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists in Sawaldher village of Mardan district on May 8, Amaulvi Nigar was speaking in favour of a local PTI leader. Wearing a turban and having a fulllength beard, the Maulvi suddenly uttered a few words, which earned him the allegation of blasphemy, and it sealed his fate.

Soon afterwards, the crowd attacked Maulvi Nigar and beat him to death. The video of the incident went viral on social media too.

The incident was not like other incidents of blasphemy since this time, a seemingly religious minded person spoke certain words, intentionally or unintentionally, which the crowds labelled as blasphemy.

On Wednesday, a few months after the incident, a Jirga of the area declared that Nigar’s family be given Diyat and that his lynching was unlawful and un-Islamic.

Cases were filed against 104 Sawaldhir residents, some of whom had been detained while others were released on bail. Wednesday’s Jirga resolved that the guilty would pay Rs4.5 million in blood money (Diyat) to help the children of the late Maulvi Nigar Alam. The family, however, remitted Rs1 million to the Jirga while retaining Rs3.5 million.

A local Jirga led by Maulana Idris, Tufail Ustad, Haji Vakil, Muhammad Yasir, and Gul Mast reached the decision that Maulvi Nigar Alam did not deserve such a horrible death.

According to a Jirga member, Maulvi Hafiz Nigar Alam reportedly said indecent statements on May 8 during a PTI rally.

While the Jirga members accepted Nigar’s mistake, they emphasised that rather than being tortured, he should have been given up to the law enforcement personnel. At the event, the victim’s relatives forgave the accused as a result of the unanimous decision.

Maulana Idris emphasised that provocative behaviours that caused disturbance should be avoided in the future. Ali Gohar, the deceased’s brother, expressed appreciation to the Jirga leaders for their efforts in restoring peace and order in the area and confirming Maulvi Nigar Alam’s innocence.

Blasphemy is a serious issue in the country as several incidents have been reported in recent past. A Chinese engineer was accused of blasphemy at Dasu Dam site on April 17 this year after he argued with his subordinate staff.

On November 28, a police station in Charsadda district of KP was torched by a crowd after the police refused to hand over a blasphemy suspect.