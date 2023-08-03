Bolstering Ties: Ripening relationship between China, Iran, KSA

In recent years, the diplomatic landscape in the Middle East has witnessed a noteworthy shift in the relations between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. Traditionally characterised by tensions and conflicts, both countries have sought to reevaluate their relationship, finding common ground in regional and global issues. The active involvement of China, a rising global power with extensive economic and strategic interests in the region has further facilitated this evolving dynamic. As China seeks to bolster its influence and secure access to vital resources, its engagement with Saudi Arabia and Iran has provided an opportunity for these nations to refine their relations, fostering a more stable and cooperative environment in the Middle East.

China’s involvement in the Middle East has deepened in recent years, driven by its relentless pursuit of energy resources and its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), aimed at enhancing connectivity and trade along land and maritime routes. The Middle East’s strategic location and abundant natural resources have made it an essential region for China’s economic expansion. As a result, China has sought to establish strong ties with key players in the area, including Saudi Arabia and Iran.

As the world’s leading oil exporter, Saudi Arabia has been a crucial partner for China in its quest for energy security. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030, a comprehensive plan to diversify the Saudi economy, aligns with China’s BRI, opening avenues for economic cooperation between the two nations. China has actively invested in Saudi infrastructure projects, manufacturing, and technology, while Saudi Arabia looks to attract foreign investment to stimulate its domestic growth. Moreover, China’s interest in mediating regional conflicts aligns with Saudi Arabia’s desire to stabilise the Middle East and secure its position as a regional leader. As the two nations find common ground on issues like counterterrorism and the Yemeni civil war, their cooperation has the potential to contribute to regional peace and security. Iran, on the other hand, has faced significant economic challenges due to international sanctions. China, as one of Iran’s largest trading partners, has played a crucial role in mitigating the impact of these sanctions. By continuing to purchase Iranian oil and investing in key sectors of Iran’s economy, China has demonstrated its commitment to maintaining a strong economic partnership. China’s pragmatic approach to Iran also extends to regional politics. As Iran plays a significant role in the ongoing conflicts in Syria and Iraq, China has sought to use its diplomatic influence to encourage dialogue and cooperation among regional actors, including Saudi Arabia. Economic interests have been a driving force in shaping the newfound relationship between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Both nations recognise the potential benefits of increased economic cooperation, and China’s involvement has provided a conducive platform for such engagement. As the Middle East’s largest trading partner, China’s economic influence has catalyzed improved Saudi Iranian relations. While historical grievances and political differences still exist, economic interests have proven to be unifying. Joint economic projects and trade partnerships have encouraged dialogue and laid the groundwork for further collaboration in other spheres. One of the primary challenges in refining the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Iran lies in their historical rivalries and deep-rooted political differences. Decades of animosity, fuelled by sectarian tensions and conflicting regional interests, have resulted in a trust deficit between the two nations. Overcoming this longstanding enmity and building mutual trust will require sustained diplomatic efforts and a willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue. The involvement of external actors, including the United States, Russia, and regional powers, in the affairs of Saudi Arabia and Iran adds another layer of complexity to their relationship. These external players often have their own geopolitical interests and may seek to exploit the rift between the two countries to their advantage. Managing the influence of these external actors and ensuring that their interests align with regional stability will be a significant challenge. Saudi Arabia and Iran have been involved in proxy conflicts across the Middle East, supporting opposing sides in conflicts in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq. These proxy wars have exacerbated tensions and added to the complexity of their bilateral relations. Ending or de-escalating these proxy conflicts will require a comprehensive approach to regional security and cooperation. Saudi Arabia and Iran face internal challenges that can impact their ability to engage in meaningful diplomacy. Domestic political considerations, economic pressures, and social issues may divert attention from diplomatic efforts to improve relations. Moreover, regional instability and the actions of nonstate actors can create unpredictable situations that may hinder progress in refining their relationship.

Economic interests can serve as a driving force for further cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Iran. China’s involvement in the region’s economic development through the BRI presents opportunities for both countries to collaborate on infrastructure projects, trade, and investment. As they pursue economic diversification and growth, mutual economic benefits can foster a more stable environment for cooperation. Saudi Arabia and Iran share common security concerns, such as terrorism, regional instability, and maritime security in the Persian Gulf. Addressing these shared challenges can offer a basis for cooperation and dialogue. Initiatives to enhance regional security mechanisms and counterterrorism efforts may help build confidence and create avenues for collaboration. Given the sensitivity and complexity of their bilateral relations, Track II diplomacy and mediation efforts by neutral third parties could play a crucial role in facilitating dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Track II diplomacy involves unofficial, non-governmental channels for communication and can provide a less formal and less politically charged platform for discussing contentious issues. Participating in multilateral forums and promoting regional integration can offer Saudi Arabia and Iran opportunities to interact on common regional challenges. Engaging in regional organisations, such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) or the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), could provide platforms for dialogue and cooperation.

The evolving relationship between Saudi Arabia and Iran, with the facilitation of China, represents a significant development in the geopolitics of the Middle East. Economic interests have provided a common ground for these regional rivals to explore avenues of cooperation, contributing to stability and peace in the region. While challenges persist, the increasing economic ties and shared concerns over regional security have opened up possibilities for a more refined relationship. As the global political landscape evolves, the collaboration between Saudi Arabia, Iran, and China may play a crucial role in shaping the future dynamics of the Middle East.

Hafeez Ullah Khan

–The writer is a political scientist and Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan. He can be reached at hafeezkhan3003@ gmail.com