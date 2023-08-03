Breastfeeding Week starts in Peshawar

Peshawar - The ‘World Breastfeeding Week’ commenced on Wednesday to educate and raise awareness among mothers about the importance of breastfeeding their children.

The formal inauguration of the Week took place at the office of the District Health Officer (DHO) in Peshawar, in collaboration with UNICEF. The event was attended by various health experts, including Dr Feroze Shah from UNICEF, Dr Mir Karim, the Focal Person, Dr Haroon, Deputy Commissioner, Relief Imran Khan, Farooq Saeed from the Department of Health’s Nutrition team, as well as other participants such as Focal Person Dr Bawar Shah, Children Specialist Dr Wajeha, Afshan Fawad, and a large number of nutritionists and Lady Health Visitors (LHVs).

During the event, health experts emphasized the significance of mother’s milk for the health and development of newborns. They urged all mothers to initiate breastfeeding immediately after birth and discourage the use of formula milk and other home remedies. The experts highlighted that mother’s milk is a precious gift from nature, benefiting both the mother and the child by keeping them healthy and protected from various diseases.

Following the inauguration, a Walk was organized to raise public awareness. Lady Health Visitors were also trained to conduct door-to-door visits and promote the message of exclusive breastfeeding for better child health, preventing weakness, and reducing the risk of deadly diseases. They emphasized that according to doctors and health nutritionists, breastfeeding can reduce the risk of breast cancer, with approximately 1 in 10 women in Pakistan being at risk.