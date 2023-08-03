Thursday, August 03, 2023
Cattle thief apprehended

APP
August 03, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Police arrested a cattle thief and recovered stolen cattle worth million of rupees from his possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday. According to a police spokesman, Saddar Barooni held a cattle thief named Ishaq and recovered three buffaloes, three cows and a calf from his custody.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of the police team and said the accused will be punished with concrete evidence, such elements who deprived citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law.
Meanwhile, New Town police have arrested two proclaimed offenders during a raid. SP Rawal Faisla Saleem said that strict action will be taken against fraudsters and their facilitators without any discrimination.

