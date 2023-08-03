CCI likely to approve census 2023 results in next week

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to summon the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting next week to grant approval on the first-ever digital Population and Housing Census held in 2023.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has accomplished the exercise of holding the latest Population Census and compiled the results which have now been forwarded to the CCI for seeking guidance/approval from the constitutional forum.

“The summary forwarded by the Planning Ministry has informed the CCI Secretariat/Cabinet Division that the census exercise has been accomplished along with post-enumeration survey which is ready for consideration of the competent forum for taking the final decision,” it emerged.

All four provincial chief ministers will be invited to attend the meeting, they say.

Recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the upcoming general elections will be held on the 2023 census.

