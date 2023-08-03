Thursday, August 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CDA gets new DG Planning  

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 03, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has appointed a grade-19 officer of planning cadre Zafar Iqbal Zafar as Director General Planning on Wednesday.

Zafar Iqbal Zafar is working as Director Master Plan in the planning wing but now he will look after the charge of Director General while Director Housing Societies Arshad Chohan has been given the additional charge of Deputy Director General Planning as well.

Meanwhile, the Director Traffic Engineering Faraz Malik is given the additional charge of the Deputy Director General Architecture.

According to a notification issued by the human resource directorate, another officer Khalid Masood is appointed as deputy director land where earlier the Director Land Sidra Anwar was given an additional charge.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1690954531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023