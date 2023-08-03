CDA gets new DG Planning  

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has appointed a grade-19 officer of planning cadre Zafar Iqbal Zafar as Director General Planning on Wednesday.

Zafar Iqbal Zafar is working as Director Master Plan in the planning wing but now he will look after the charge of Director General while Director Housing Societies Arshad Chohan has been given the additional charge of Deputy Director General Planning as well.

Meanwhile, the Director Traffic Engineering Faraz Malik is given the additional charge of the Deputy Director General Architecture.

According to a notification issued by the human resource directorate, another officer Khalid Masood is appointed as deputy director land where earlier the Director Land Sidra Anwar was given an additional charge.