Cement factory not paying marking fee for using PSQCA logo, Senate body informed

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Wednesday informed the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology that a cement manufacturing factory was not complying with the Supreme Court’s order to pay the marking fee for using the PSQCA logo.

The PSQCA officials told the Senate Committee that a contempt application has already been filed against the cement factory. The meeting of the committee was held here at Parliament House with Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen in Chair.

The Committee also deliberated on the recruitment process in Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA). Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen expressed reservations on acquiring the services of UTS and inquired as to why the Services of Public Testing Service (NTS&NUST) have not been acquired. He further stated that the irregularities have also been observed in the recruitment process, and several candidates have approached the standing committee in this regard.

The PSQCA officials apprised that the contract is being awarded to the lowest bidder as per government policy. The Chairman Committee raised concerns about the ‘promotion vacancies’ issue, which were advertised by the PSQCA.

He emphasised that the promotion should be granted to deserving employees serving in the organisation for many years. Unfortunately, the PSQCA has advertised these posts and is conducting interviews today without considering the eligible serving employees. The committee directed the PSQCA to halt the recruitment process and conduct an inquiry to investigate irregularity.

Furthermore, the Senate body was also briefed on the current status of recommendation, made by standing committee in the previous meeting. Additionally, regarding the matter of COMSAT University Islamabad (CUI) in Quetta, the officials assured that swift action has been taken, and they will submit a report on the progress during the next committee meeting.

While discussing the pay-scale matter of COMSATS employees, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen directed the university management to conduct meeting with staff representatives and submit a report in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senator Kamran Murtaza, Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan, Senator Anwarul- Haq Kakar, Senator Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Secretary for Ministry of Science and Technology Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal and other concerned officers of relevant departments were also in attendance.