Thursday, August 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China-Pakistan joint marine geological survey data handover ceremony held

INP
August 03, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   A handing over ceremony of China-Pakistan Joint Marine Geological Survey Data was held at China Geological Survey (CGS) Headquarters.

Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque, Dr Xu Xueyi, Vice President of China Geological Survey, and other senior officials from the Embassy and CGS and Qingdao Institute of Marine Geology attended the event.

Xu gave a detailed brief about the China Geological Survey’s history and its cooperation with Pakistan, according to Gwadar Pro.

The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of Marine Sciences in 2019, which provides a useful basis for cooperation in marine scientific fields and associated research, especially for tapping the natural mineral and hydrocarbon resources within territorial waters of Pakistan.

In his remarks, Haque thanked China Geological Survey and Qingdao Maritime Institute for arranging the ceremony of handing over of Joint Marine Geological Survey Data.

IHC quashes ‘obscene’ photoshoot case

He underscored the importance of three joint scientific expeditions already taking place from 2018 to 2022, and expressed confidence that the data collected during these expeditions would be useful for further expanding avenues of research and exploration of natural resources in Pakistan.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1690954531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023