CM refuses to vote in CCI if reservation on census not removed

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has clarified that he will not be in position to vote in Council of Common Interests (CCI) if reservations on census not removed.

In an informal interaction with media here on Wednesday, he said that despite disputes with the federation he informed about his concerns in written.

Murad Shah said that the census issue hasn’t come in CCI and Sindh has concerns over it from day first. He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was of the view that general election should not be delayed due to census or any other issue.