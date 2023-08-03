DC inaugurates libraries in three different High schools of district

LARKANA - Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Manawwar Ali Mithani Wednesday said the youth of the district should give their time to the library to become good citizens and serve the country as well-established libraries reflect a good society. He said this while inaugurating libraries in three higher secondary schools in the Kashmore-Kandhkot district. Chief Executive Librarians Pakistan Agha Noor Muhammad was also present on this occasion. DC said the establishment of librarians in educational institutions is absolutely necessary, it will increase the academic and literary maturity of students. He also said in this modern era, it is important to remember the importance of libraries, in view of which we are spreading the network of libraries in the entire district so that students can get maximum benefit from it. The establishment of library is a great success in all taluks of Kashmore district, he added and further said that the Libraries will soon be spread in the town committees of the district so that the youth of this district will be interested in the education and knowledge. These three libraries were established at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kashmore, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Kashmore and Government Higher Secondary School Bakhshapur. The library contains books on academic, literary, scientific, Islamic, Sindhi literature, English, stories, novels, children’s literature and various topics. Deputy Commissioner Kashmore and Chief Executive Indus Cottage Library Network Schools Pakistan Islamabad inaugurated the libraries. Principal GGHS Kashmore Madam Shahina Memon, Deputy DO Education Abdul Aziz Jamro, Taluka Education Officer Secondary Abdul Sami, Taluka Education Officer Girls Raqayia Bhatti, teachers students were also present on the occasion.