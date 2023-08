FAISALABAD - Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) ap­proved three schemes of pub­lic welfare here on Wednes­day. The approval was granted in a meeting held with Division­al Commissioner Silwat Saeed in the chair. The meeting ap­proved a scheme of expansion of a road from Sargodha-Jh­umra bypass road with Rajbah Chak 188/R-B Nullaywala at a cost of Rs 75 million.