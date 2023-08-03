Thursday, August 03, 2023
ECP again defers Imran indictment in contempt case

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
August 03, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday once again deferred the indictment of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the contempt case, and now the case would be taken up for hearing on August 22.

The electoral watchdog heard the case over allegedly using “intemperate” language against the chief election commissioner and the commission. PTI Chairman Imran Khan and party leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry were charged in this case and earlier they had prefer to challenge the ECP notices and contempt proceedings in various high courts.

The ECP also had issued a nonbailable arrest warrant for Imran on July 24 and asked the Islamabad police chief to arrest and present him before the commission. Khan appeared before the commission on this order. On it, the ECP member from Sindh Nisar Durrani had put off the indictment till Aug 2.

On Wednesday’s proceeding, the PTI chief was not present for hearing, but sought exemption from personal appearance.

IHC quashes ‘obscene’ photoshoot case

The ECP member Justice (R) Ikramullah Khan pointed out that Imran was supposed to be indicted during the hearing. Khan’s council argued that he had not yet been provided the case record. The hearing was subsequently adjourned till August 22.

