Education Minister inaugurates AIOU Model Study Centre in Dalbandin, Balochistan

QUETTA - Federal Minister of Education and Pro­fessional Training, Rana Tanveer Hus­sain, on Wednesday inaugurated the Model Study Center of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in Dalbandin, District Chaghi, Balochistan. Vice Chan­cellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Deans, Principal Officers, and faculty members were present on the occa­sion. Rana Tanveer Hussain said that promoting education in remote and backward areas of the country is a sa­cred mission of AIOU which is appre­ciable. He congratulated the Vice Chan­cellor AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood, and his team for the expansion of the regional network in the backward ar­eas. VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that collecting revenue is not our goal, but educating children is our top priority. He said that the AIOU is striv­ing hard to eradicate illiteracy in the country and we provide free matricula­tion education in Balochistan, merged districts, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dr. Nasir said that AIOU has allocated 6 crore rupees for scholarships and financial assistance, out of which 2 crores have been allocated only for the students of Balochistan. The Vice Chancellor fur­ther said that AIOU has laid a special focus on promoting education in Balo­chistan and interior Sindh. He shared that the number of local and interna­tional admissions is increasing every semester. Allama Iqbal Open Univer­sity has become an important source of education for students living across the country and around the world. Dr. Na­sir Mahmood said that this center will benefit the students of Chaghi. Direc­tor General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan, and Director Ad­ministration, Prof. Dr. Syed Amir Shah also addressed the ceremony.