Encroachments in Karkhana Bazaar removed

FAISALABAD - Anti-encroachment squad of district administration removed all types of illegal setups in one of the busiest Karkhana Bazaar among eight others adjacent to Clock Tower Chowk, here on Wednesday.

The squad seized goods of shopkeepers they had displayed in front of the shops on footpaths while vehicles and motorcycles parked on the wrong ways were handed over to traffic police.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar personally super­vised the operation. The squad also demolished illegal construc­tions in the Factory area.

LABOURER ELECTROCUTED

A labourer was electrocuted in an under-construction build­ing near here on Wednesday. According to Rescue 1122, a labourer namely Suhail Akhtar (29) was working on a lifting machine outside an under con­struction building in Motorway Valley, Sargodha road when he received severe electric shock. He was shifted to Allied Hospi­tal where he died. The victim was a resident of Bashir Town, Kookianwala.

11 ASIS PROMOTED

At least 11 Assistant Sub-In­spectors (ASIs) of Punjab High­ways Patrol Police Faisalabad re­gion have been promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector (SI). Over­all 73 ASIs of Punjab Highways Patrol Police were promoted to next grades on the approval of departmental promotion com­mittee headed by DIG PHP Dr Athar Waheed. The ASIs promot­ed from Faisalabad region in­cluded Saqib Saleem, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Farooq, Javed Iqbal, Abrar Hussain, Syed Ahmed, Ta­hir Javed, Mazhar Abbas, Aoun Haider, Sarfraz Ahmad.