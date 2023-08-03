Ethiopian Embassy launches Green Legacy initiative

ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) in Islamabad on Wednesday launched the Green Legacy Initiative which is a brainchild of the Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed, designed to address climate related issues, reduce poverty, preserve environment and ensure sustainable development.

The embassy held a tree plantation ceremony in the premises of Ethiopia’s Embassy in Islamabad which was attended by Khwaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister of Aviation and Railways, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Federal Minister of Narcotics Control, Romina Khurshid Alam, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister, Ahsan Zafar Bakhatawari, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, representative of diplomatic corps, senior officers from the Climate Change Ministry, religious leaders, youth association, and media outlets.

During the event, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDRE to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula, alongside federal ministers and business representatives, planted diverse species of trees, including Jacaranda, Avocado, Pine, Olive, Terminalia, and Ficus carica, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ethiopian Ambassador praised the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and commended the Green Legacy Initiative for its significant impact in addressing climate challenges, conserving the environment, generating employment opportunities, and ensuring food security in Ethiopia.

The ambassador said this far-reaching initiative had also made significant strides in job creation, contributing to over 1 million jobs in Ethiopia, while the number of nurseries in the country surged to 145,000, thanks to the Green Legacy Initiative.

Beyond national borders, he said the Green Legacy Initiative earned recognition at the international and regional levels, inspiring neighbouring countries to undertake massive tree plantation campaigns to shield the African continent from the adverse impacts of climate change.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique extended gratitude to the FDRE government for supporting Pakistan in carrying out flood relief activities in the country in the recent past. He welcomed the Green Legacy Initiative in Pakistan and vowed cooperation with the FDRE government in this regard.

Former President of ICCI and President of Africa-Pakistan Association, Zafar Bakhtawari also lauded the FDRE government for its resolve to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and urged the business community in Pakistan to support such initiative.