‘Everybody should take part in tree plantation’

Attock-Divisional Forest Officer Attock Muhammad Saqib Awan has said that trees are not only the beauty of the earth but also a major source of clean environment and by planting more trees we can make the country green and can successfully overcome environmental degradation. He was talking to this journalist in his office. He said that tree plantation is not the responsibility of any individual rather everyone should come forward and take part in the noble cause of tree plantation as trees have a positive impact on the environment.

He said that in the ongoing monsoon season, more than four lac saplings will be planted which include 150,000 saplings by forest department, 50,000 by other government departments, 200,000 by defence forces institutes and 25, 000 saplings will be planted on private land.

The DFO said that trees play important role in purifying air, cooling down the environment, natural air conditioning, saving water, preventing water pollution, provide shelter for wild life, renewable energy source, reinforces soil, prevent soil erosion and also control floods. He emphasied upon the people to play their role in planting more trees and discourage deforestation. DFO while replying a question said that special campaign has been launched against timber mafia and all field officers have been directed to ensure strict compliance in this context and not to take lenient view. Replying yet another question, DFO said that plants of various kinds are available at different forest department nurseries at nominal prices.