Expertise of Netherlands can play useful role in development projects: Mayor

KARACHI-Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the experiences and technology of Netherlands can play quite a useful role in the development projects of Pakistan and especially Karachi. He was talking to the Ambassador of the Netherlands Ms Henny Fokel de Vries who called on him at the KMC head office here. They discussed matters of mutual interest and relations between the two countries, said a spokesperson of KMC.

Welcoming the Ambassador on her arrival at KMC head office, the Mayor Karachi said that Pakistan and Netherlands have a long-standing relationship that has grown over time. He said that our society’s mindset is changing and for the first-time seats have been reserved for the disabled and transgender in the city council so that all sections of the population can be represented in civic affairs. He said that the Sindh government is working for the betterment of the disabled and the chief minister of Sindh is working actively on providing them employment opportunities. He said that the youth go to Europe and other countries in search of better jobs, which would give them economic comfort.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab informed the ambassador of the Netherlands about the geographical importance of Karachi and its role as a commercial capital and said that Karachi has two international ports and an airport and business activities continue here throughout the year. He said that he values the cooperation of the Netherlands for the development of Karachi and hopes that the Dutch government will provide support in the development projects of Karachi in the future.

The Netherland envoy on this occasion said that there is an ideal friendship between the Netherlands and Pakistan, which will be further strengthened, Mayor Karachi also presented a shield on behalf of KMC to Ambassador of the Netherlands Ms Henny Fokel de Vries.