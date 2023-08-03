Thursday, August 03, 2023
FAPUASA urges HEC to approve promotion policy

Our Staff Reporter
August 03, 2023
Mardan  -  The Federation of All Pakistan Universities’ Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has demanded the approval of a promotion policy by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

In a statement issued by Dr Zafar Hayat, the General Secretary (GS) of the association, it was mentioned that an online meeting of the general body of FAPUASA’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter took place. The meeting was chaired by Dr Feroz Shah, and representatives from the teacher’s associations of the public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the participants expressed their appreciation for the recent directives issued by the National Assembly’s Standing Committee to the Higher Education Commission. These directives, under the chairmanship of Dr Qadir Mandukhel, have requested the Higher Education Commission to convene a meeting and approve the promotion policy for BPS teachers of the universities.

The members unanimously called upon the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to approve the proposed promotion policy, as this has been a long-standing demand of the faculty. Agreements have been signed with teachers’ organizations FAPUASA and APUBTA and the Higher Education Commission for the implementation of this policy.

Our Staff Reporter

