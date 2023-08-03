FIA arrests a flour mill owner, food officials in fraud case

SUKKUR-FIA Crime Circle Sukkur arrested a flour mill owner and two officials of the food department in a fraud case. According to Assistant Director, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Nisar Ahmed Sawand on Thursday, the department received a complaint against food officials, flour mill owner, and a bank official regarding their involvement in the misappropriation of funds. Upon investigation, it was revealed that Wishandas, former DFC Food Sukkur, Kenwal, owner of Sangheet and Lal Flour Mill, Mujtaba Koso, a bank official, and Shahbaz Dino, clerk food department were involved in the misappropriation of funds during the procurement transactions, said FIA assistant director.