First int’l flight to land in GB on Aug 14

Gilgit - The first international flight will land in Gilgit-Baltistan on August 14.

Talking to The Nation, Deputy Director Information Department GB Muhammad Saleem said that this is a thrilling development and would result in further prosperity and development of the tourism sector as well as international collaboration in the region. The reason why this region had not seen any international flight up till now was because of unavailable of refuelling facility in the region. Now the refuelling facility is ready to serve the international flights and shall be inaugurated on the 11th of August. He thanked Khakan Murtaza DG Civil Aviation Authority, Syed Muhammad Taha MD & CEO PSO and the federal government for making efforts in this regard.