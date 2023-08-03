Gifts case: SC asks Imran lawyer to approach IHC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday asked PTI chief Imran Khan’s lawyer to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the proceeding before the District and Sessions Court, Islamabad in the Toshakhana case. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali conducted hearing of Imran Khan’s petition against the IHC order. Earlier, a two-member bench of the SC on July 26 while disposing of Imran Khan petition against the IHC said; “We are sanguine that the High Court would, in the interest of justice, take up and decide along with Cr. R. No.108 of 2023 the two connected criminal revision petitions relating to jurisdiction and the transfer application.” During the hearing, Khawaja Haris, representing the PTI chief, said that in pursuance of the SC order dated July 26, they approached the IHC but it did not accept their plea. He further informed that without giving relief against the trial court the case was adjourned, which now has been fixed for August 3. Justice Afridi told him to appear before the IHC. However, the bench issued notices to the respondents.