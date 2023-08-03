Govt confirms Zhob attackers’ dead bodies as Afghans

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani government has confirmed that the dead bodies of terrorists behind the Zhob Cantt attack have been identified as Afghan citizens.

The spokesperson of Foreign Office yesterday confirmed that three terrorists involved in July 12 Zhob attack were identified as Afghan citizens belonging to Kandahar province. Information about Afghan citizens involvement in Zhob attack which took place on 12th July have been shared with Afghanistan embassy in Islamabad.

The Foreign Office instructed the Afghan Embassy to receive the bodies of the terrorists, however, the Afghan embassy is reluctant to receive the dead bodies of their citizens. The FO spokesperson lodged strong protest with the Afghan government expressing its deep concerns.

The spokesperson strongly condemned the involvement of Afghan citizens in terrorist attacks in Pakistan and the use of Afghan territory for terrorism against Pakistan. Five terrorists were killed and nine Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in a clearance operation in northern Balochistan after militants attacked launched a dastardly attack on the Zhob garrison on 12th July.