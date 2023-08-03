Grave situation in cemeteries after heavy rains in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - Dual road from Jaswant Nagar Chowk to SP Chowk , which was recently constructed at a cost of crores of rupees, start­ed showing the appearance of a pond due to lack of drainage at both sides of the road after the first rain.

In main graveyard, due to the demolition of several graves af­ter heavy rains, the citizens de­manded immediate notice from the Deputy Commissioner to improve the situation.

According to the details, re­cently a road was constructed from SP Chowk to Jaswant Nagar Chowk at a cost of crores of ru­pees, but during the construc­tion of the road, the sewage and the rain damage was not planned while the walled road of the Darbar near the main cemetery was left unprotected during the construction of the wall on the 10th of Muharram.

The road was completely submerged in the rain, causing the sewage water to enter the houses of the people, adding to their problems.

Those who were present have strongly demanded from the Deputy Commissioner Ha­mid Waseem Sindhu that action should be taken against those responsible and footpaths should be constructed along the boundary wall of the main cemetery or garbage should be laid while both sides of the road should be covered with sewage and rain water.

Urgent drainage arrange­ments should be made as there was a risk of destruc­tion of the road due to further monsoon rains.