Grave situation in cemeteries after heavy rains in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - Dual road from Jaswant Nagar Chowk to SP Chowk , which was recently constructed at a cost of crores of rupees, started showing the appearance of a pond due to lack of drainage at both sides of the road after the first rain.
In main graveyard, due to the demolition of several graves after heavy rains, the citizens demanded immediate notice from the Deputy Commissioner to improve the situation.
According to the details, recently a road was constructed from SP Chowk to Jaswant Nagar Chowk at a cost of crores of rupees, but during the construction of the road, the sewage and the rain damage was not planned while the walled road of the Darbar near the main cemetery was left unprotected during the construction of the wall on the 10th of Muharram.
The road was completely submerged in the rain, causing the sewage water to enter the houses of the people, adding to their problems.
Those who were present have strongly demanded from the Deputy Commissioner Hamid Waseem Sindhu that action should be taken against those responsible and footpaths should be constructed along the boundary wall of the main cemetery or garbage should be laid while both sides of the road should be covered with sewage and rain water.
Urgent drainage arrangements should be made as there was a risk of destruction of the road due to further monsoon rains.