Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Potohar region, northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-seven, Karachi twenty-nine, Quetta and Muzaffarabad twenty-four, Gilgit twenty-three and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with few chances of rain-wind and thundershower during the evening and night time is expected in Jammu, Pulwama and Baramulla, while cloudy weather with few chances of rain-wind and thundershower in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-eight, Leh fifteen, Pulwama and Baramula nineteen, Anantnag and Shopian twenty degree centigrade.