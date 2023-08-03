Thursday, August 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD
Web Desk
8:20 AM | August 03, 2023
National

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Potohar region, northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-seven, Karachi twenty-nine, Quetta and Muzaffarabad twenty-four, Gilgit twenty-three and Murree seventeen degree centigrade. 

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied  Jammu and Kashmir,  partly cloudy weather with few chances of rain-wind and thundershower during the evening and night time is expected in Jammu, Pulwama and Baramulla, while cloudy weather with few chances of rain-wind and thundershower in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag and Shopian. 

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-eight, Leh fifteen, Pulwama and Baramula nineteen, Anantnag and Shopian twenty  degree centigrade.  

IHC quashes ‘obscene’ photoshoot case

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1690954531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023