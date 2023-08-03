Thursday, August 03, 2023
IESCO resorted to carry out 2 hour load-management  

APP
August 03, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has resorted to carry out two hour temporary power load-management across its all circles due to gap in demand and supply of electricity.

The company was getting 2,250 megawatts (MW) against demand of 2,375 MW from the national grid system, the IESCO said in a statement issued here Wednesday. He said the load-management would be ended once power supply from the national grid became normal.  Staff remained available at the concerned field office for addressal of individual complaints, he added.

The consumer could lodge complaints at toll free number 118 or concerned complaint office.

