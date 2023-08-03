IHC quashes ‘obscene’ photoshoot case

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued directions to the federal police to quash a case registered against a petitioner Zulfiqar Sohail for making an obscene photoshoot in front of Quaid-i Azam’s portrait on the Islamabad Expressway.

Besides this, the IHC bench also directed the police to take action against the complainant Rashid Malik Chairman Tehreek-e-Islamabad for filing a fake case against the accused.

In his written order, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri directed the police officials to quash the case filed against Zulfiqar Sohail and submit a Qalandra [report under section 182 of the criminal procedure code] against complainant Rashid Malik in the relevant court within seven days. The IHC bench also directed the magistrate concerned to make a decision within 30 days and submit the implementation report to the IHC’s Additional Registrar Judicial.

Justice Jahangiri said in his judgement that for the reasons to be recorded later, instant writ petition is allowed and F.I.R. bearing No.689/ 21, dated 03.08.2021, offence under Section 294 P.P.C., registered at Police Station Koral, Islamabad is hereby quashed. “Police is directed to initiate proceedings under Section 182 P.P.C. against respondent No.3/ complainant of the case and to submit Qalandara under Section 182 P.P.C. in the court of competent jurisdiction within seven days and concerned Magistrate is directed to decide the same within a period of thirty (30) days and submit compliance report before Additional Registrar (Judicial) for perusal of this Court,” added the bench.

Justice Jahangiri remarked that the DSP legal and the investigating officer of the case confirmed that the nude photos did not go viral on social media.

In his petition, the petitioner Sohail sought quashing of F.I.R. No.689/ 21, dated 03.08.2021, offence under Section 294 P.P.C., registered at Police Station Koral, Islamabad.

Suleman A Zeb, counsel for the petitioner, contended that by bare reading of the contents of F.I.R. no offence is constituted and Section 294 P.P.C. is not attracted; the petitioner is not nominated in the F.I.R. and under Section 173 Cr.P.C. the police is duty bound to submit challan within a period of fourteen (14) days but after the lapse of more than almost two years the police has failed to submit challan in the trial court, which is sufficient to establish that there is no evidence against the petitioner.

He added that the impugned F.I.R. is erroneous and not tenable under the law, hence the same is liable to be quashed.