Friday, August 04, 2023
IHC reserves verdict on admissibility of Toshakhana case

Web Desk
10:47 PM | August 03, 2023
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on the appeal challenging the admissibility of the Toshakhana case.

The decision is expected to be announced tomorrow (Friday).

Tomorrow's hearing will also determine if the move to reinstate the right to defence can be heard in the trial court.

Additionally, the court's decision on the request to transfer the case of the PTI chairman to another court will also be made.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq reserved judgment after hearing the arguments presented by both parties and reserved the decision on eight petitions related to the PTI chairman.

