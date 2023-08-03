Friday, August 04, 2023
IPP expresses readiness to take active part in politics

Web Desk
10:44 PM | August 03, 2023
The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) reiterated on Thursday its determination to actively participate in the politics.

IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen presided over the party meeting. On this occasion, many important decisions were taken by the party. 

The IPP bigwigs reviewed the issues related to the next general elections in detail. The party's top brass had also formulated a strategy to involve as many leaders as possible in the party.

The IPP leaders also discussed the political situation in the country and the organisational issues of the party.

Speaking to party leaders, Tareen said, "It is our common responsibility to stabilise the country". 

