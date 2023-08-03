Thursday, August 03, 2023
Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit

Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit
Our Staff Reporter
August 03, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian Wednesday arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit to Pakistan. He is visiting on the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

During the visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for an exchange of views on the consensus between the leadership of the two countries for taking the bilateral relations forward.

He will hold talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tomorrow, discussing all aspects of bilateral relations and the emerging regional situation. He will also meet Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate to discuss parliamentary linkages between the two brotherly countries.

The Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit will be an opportunity for the two sides to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with focus on regional connectivity, energy, economic and investment ties between the two countries.

FM Abdollahian will hold talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday. “The wide-ranging agenda includes discussion on all aspects of bilateral relations and the emerging regional situation, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

