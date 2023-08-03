JUI-S chief visits blast victims in Bajaur, condemns incident

PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Maulana Hamid- ul-Haq Haqqani, to show solidarity and support on Wednesday, visited the injured victims of the tragic Bajaur blast. Accompanied by a delegation, he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims. During his visit, Maulana Hamidul- Haq Haqqani condemned the Bajaur incident in the strongest terms. He reiterated his commitment to Pakistan’s progress, prosperity, and stability, vowing to continue playing a constructive role in achieving these goals.