Thursday, August 03, 2023
JUI-S chief visits blast victims in Bajaur, condemns incident

Agencies
August 03, 2023
PESHAWAR   -  Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Maulana Hamid- ul-Haq Haqqani, to show solidarity and support on Wednesday, visited the injured victims of the tragic Bajaur blast. Accompanied by a delegation, he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims. During his visit, Maulana Hamidul- Haq Haqqani condemned the Bajaur incident in the strongest terms. He reiterated his commitment to Pakistan’s progress, prosperity, and stability, vowing to continue playing a constructive role in achieving these goals.

Agencies

