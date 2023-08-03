Justice Mazahar Naqvi approaches CJP over 'frivolous' complaints against him

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi has said that complaints against him are part of anti-judiciary campaign and “frivolous”.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in which he termed complaints against him “frivolous”.

Justice Naqvi sent the letter to the CJP as he was accused of wrongdoing regarding his income tax returns and property records as well.

A judge has forwarded the allegations to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Naqvi.

Subsequently, on May 29, the matter was assigned to Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

Expressing surprise, Justice Naqvi noted that no other member of the SJC so far proceeded in such a way.

Justice Naqvi said a number of complaints were pending with the SJC against the serving judges. He said that he was confident that allegations against him would be “dismissed” after investigation.

“I am committed to serve the judiciary and will continue to discharge my duties with honesty and integrity,” he vowed.