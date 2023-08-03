K-Electric assures people of resolution of power outages issue: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI-Senior Deputy Convenor of MQM-Pakistan Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said the K-Electric management had assured to address the issues related to power supply in the megalopolis.

Talking to media outside the KE head office after a meeting along with Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir with the power distribution company’s management, he said his party had taken up the issue of power outages in the economic hub of the country with the prime minister and on whose directions Minister Dastagir visited the city. He urged the Sindh government to also play its role in overcoming power outages in Karachi. Everyone whether he regularly paid the electricity bills or was the defaulter, was facing prolonged power load-shedding, he added.

He said the minister for energy had assured that he would take up the issue at federal level.