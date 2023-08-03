KP Agri Dept holds session on fruits protection

KHYBER - A day-long session on fruit protection was held at the agriculture office in Bara yesterday. The event was organized by the agriculture department of Khyber and was under the supervision of agriculture officer Sharafat Afridi. Many local fruit growers actively participated in the session. During the event, agriculture experts provided valuable insights into various methods to control fruit flies.

The experts highlighted the significant impact of fruit flies on fruits and vegetables, causing considerable losses to the growers. Fruit flies infest the produce and leave behind harmful germs, leading to rapid spoilage within a few days.

To address this issue, the experts introduced a practical solution in the form of a small box. They recommended farmers place a sweet bait coated with poison in the box and hang it on the fruit trees.