Thursday, August 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP confirms second polio case of this year

Agencies
August 03, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -  The second Polio case of this year has come from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here Wednesday. Polio type-I virus has been confirmed in a 3-year-old resident of Bannu as the child’s parents were refusing to give polio drops, KP Health Department official informed. So far the child has been given anti-polio drops only twice during the campaign and consequently weakness was identified in the child’s arm on July 11, informed KP Health Department official.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1690954531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023