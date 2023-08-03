KP confirms second polio case of this year

PESHAWAR - The second Polio case of this year has come from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here Wednesday. Polio type-I virus has been confirmed in a 3-year-old resident of Bannu as the child’s parents were refusing to give polio drops, KP Health Department official informed. So far the child has been given anti-polio drops only twice during the campaign and consequently weakness was identified in the child’s arm on July 11, informed KP Health Department official.