Friday, August 04, 2023
KP govt, JUI-F announce compensation for affectees of Bajaur blast

KP govt, JUI-F announce compensation for affectees of Bajaur blast
Web Desk
10:43 PM | August 03, 2023
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday announced a compensation package for the victims of the Bajaur blast in which the party workers' convention was attacked on July 30 (Sunday).

Rehman met the families of the injured and deceased from the Bajaur blast. He expressed grief and sorrow over the suicide attack on his party workers' convention.

On behalf of the party, Rehman said: "Rs5million will be given to the families of the deceased and Rs3million to those injured in the blast".

The KP governor also announced Rs20 million for the families of the deceased and Rs7 million for the injured.

Rehman assured all possible support to the families of the deceased. He said: "The Bajaur blast has robbed us of our smiles. The joy of our hearts has turned into sadness after the Bajaur blast."

"The cowardly incident of the Bajaur blast will not dampen the JUI-F workers' morale," Rehman maintained. 

Web Desk

