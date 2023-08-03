Man shot dead in Jand

ATTOCK - A man was shot dead by unknown assailants in Jand and escaped from the crime scene. As per details, 26-year-old Ali Raza r/o Jand had come to Jand Kutchery to appear in court as he was nominated in a murder case. All of a sudden, two assailants appeared from somewhere and started firing. In result, Ali Raza received multiple bullet injuries. He was shifted to THQ Hospital Jand but succumbed to his injuries. DSP Jand Ahmad Hayat Khan visited crime scene and THQ Hospital Jand and assured the relatives of the deceased that culprits will be arrested soon. Later, the dead body of the deceased was handed over to the legal heirs after pastmortem. On the other hand, a man was deprived of Rs 250,000 and was shot injure1d when he was intercepted by two motorcyclists in the jurisdiction of Hazro police station. Meanwhile, Constable Muhammad Waseem r/o Humak was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. Muhammad Waseem was seriously injured in an accident and was under treatment in a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.